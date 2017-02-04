Officials hopeful no one will perish in HTI fire

GENERAL TRIAS, Cavite – Hopes are high that no worker had perished inside the three-storey factory building of House Technology Industries (HTI) Pte. Ltd. which was still burning as of yesterday.

Reports quoting Governor Jesus Crispin “Boying” Remulla, head of the Crisis Management Committee, said that a female survivor who sustained severe burns in the fire earlier, had died in a hospital on Thursday night.



Remulla however took back his pronouncement regarding the victim who supposedly died.

“Not true, I made a mistake due to a report passed on to me, Mea culpa,” said Remulla.

Remulla and the Crisis Management Committee members reported earlier that there were 126 persons, including two Japanese firm officers, who were brought to Divine Grace Hospital and other hospitals for treatment. The suffocation victims were discharged after treatment. Of the 10 seriously injured victims brought to the hospitals, four remained in critical condition.

The HTI management, which conducted a headcount of workers on Thursday, said that at least 20 remained missing since the fire broke out Wednesday night.

As of press time about 90% of the building have been cleared, said Provincial Fire Marshall Jerome Reano.

(Anthony Giron)

