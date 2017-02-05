New England Patriots vs. Atlanta Falcons Live Stream: How to Watch NFL Super Bowl LI Online

- Home
by Brian YalungThe New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons take the field starting at 6:30 p.m. E.T (7:30 a.m. PH time) to determine the Super Bowl LI winner.
Tom Brady and coach Bill Belichick make their fifth Super Bowl appearance against a Matt Ryan led Falcons. Ryan was recently named the NFL MVP though such is no indication on what the outcome will be from Houston, Texas.
The Patriots are slight favorites over the Falcons. This will be New England’s 7th trip to the Super Bowl. Also awaited is the Super Bowl LI halftime show featuring Lady Gaga and Tom Bennett. Lit-drones will reportedly give Lady Gaga some help, lifting her over the field of the NRG Stadium, CNN Money reported.
S+A (Channel 23) will cover Super Bowl LI locally starting at 7:00 a.m. PH time. A replay will be aired at 6:00 p.m. For those who prefer to watch it via live stream/online or through their mobile devices, the game can be viewed through the Fox Sport Go. The app comes with versions for iOS, Android and Windows platforms.