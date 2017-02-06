12-year-old girl raped, killed

Police are hunting down a 43-year-old vagrant who allegedly raped and killed a 12-year-old girl whose naked body was found in grassy vacant lot in Bagumbong, Caloocan City, yesterday morning.

Police identified the victim as Rebecca Galguera, a Grade 3 pupil of Bagumbong Elementary School.



According to neighbors, the girl was last seen alive with the suspect, Lino Albaiz, who abandoned his shanty after the incident.

Police said the body of the girl was found 7 a.m. by residents near the shanty of the suspect on Cypres St. in Barangay 171, Bagumbong. The girl was naked and her head was covered with a plastic bag.

SPO2 Allan Budios, case investigator, said victim’s injuries indicate that the suspect slammed the girl’s head into a concrete wall.

Meanwhile, the mother of the victim has appealed on Albaiz to surrender to authorities and face the consequences of his evil acts.

Police have launched a follow-up operation to get Albaiz. (Jel Santos)

