Butch to athletes: Tell us what’s wrong

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) urges national athletes and coaches not to think twice in airing their grievances and frustrations should they feel that national sports association leaders are treating them unfairly.

Speaking before athletes and coaches during a pep rally Saturday night, PSC chairman William ‘Butch’ Ramirez insists that it is time for old practices to stop.



“For a long time, feudal tayo sa Philippine sports,” said Ramirez as he called on the national pool of various NSAs to go the extra mile when they compete overseas while wearing the country’s colors.

“That has to stop because hindi pwedeng walang boses ang mga atleta,” he said.

Ramirez, who stays at the Philsports complex (Ultra), reveals that many athletes have either been approaching him and writing letters pleading that he extends a helping hand.

“I have found out that there are leaders and some coaches that don’t even bother to visit them while they are training,” said Ramirez.

While Ramirez admits that some athletes are probably trying to make a mountain out of a molehill, it is still imperative that he investigates.

“Perhaps, some of them don’t have legitimate complaints but we still have to look into it,” he added.

The country’s top athletes have kicked off their buildup for the 29th Southeast Asian Games that will be hosted by Kuala Lumpur from Aug. 19-31.

In the last SEAG in Singapore, the Philippines wound up sixth overall, a placing sports officials want to surpass in Malaysia.

Related

comments