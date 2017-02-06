Duterte suspends rogue policemen

“See you in Malacañang.”

This was the message of President Duterte to rogue cops as he rejected Philippine National Police (PNP) Director General Ronald ‘Bato’ dela Rosa’s order requiring them to undergo “disciplinary retraining.”



According to Duterte, cops suspected of using his drug war as a cover for crime would be suspended and should report to him in Malacañang.

“No, they will be suspended, all of them. Tapos mag-report sila diyan sa Malacañang, diyan sa opisina ko. Magtindig sila lahat diyan until I decide what to do with them,” he told the media just outside his mother’s grave in Davao City late Saturday night.

“I am countermanding the order of Bato. Bakit ko i-training ‘yan? Re-training to be better scalawags than what you are?” he added.

Duterte even joked that he needs the policeman to be in Malacañang so they can eat the water lilies in the Pasig River as his boat can’s cross it due to the abundance of water lilies.

A total of 387 policemen in Metro Manila have been sent to “disciplinary retraining” at Camp Crame as a measure to cleanse the ranks of the PNP.

The National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) said it had identified 15 police commissioned officers, 371 police non-commissioned officers, and a non-uniformed personnel up for retraining following a thorough counter-intelligence and assessment work. (Argyll Cyrus B. Geducos)

