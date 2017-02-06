Gov’t still open to peace talks

A Palace official said yesterday that the government is still open to peace talks despite President Duterte’s suspension of negotiations with the communist rebel group.

“Malacañang is still open to negotiations,” Presidential Communications Assistant Secretary Ana Marie Banaag said over government radio, contradicting the President’s pronouncement Saturday night.



“Kumbaga gaya nga ng sabi ni Secretary (Silvestre) Bello, who is part of the panel, kahit na na-lift ‘yung ceasefire, the members of the peace panel would still talk about, you know, permanent peace and how to go about the parameters of going through a permanent ceasefire,” Banaag said.

The President said he was scrapping the government’s peace talks with the communist rebels, a day after withdrawing the unilateral ceasefire.

Dismayed by the rebel attacks and their unreasonable demands in the negotiating table, Duterte said the peace talks would remain cancelled unless there is a compelling reason that would benefit the nation.

Despite the cancellation of the truce, Banaag belied speculations that the government was now launching an all-out war against the rebels. She said the troops have merely been directed to be on their guard against any rebel attacks.

“As the President has said, for those who are combatants, they have to be on their guard kasi wala naman ng ceasefire. But it doesn’t mean to say that they have to hunt ‘di ba,” she said.

“Kumbaga it’s not war per se like you have to go hunt them. However, it’s like the status before the declaration of the ceasefire,” Banaag added.

Banaag recognized that the communist leaders negotiating at the peace table have apparently some disconnect with the rebels on the ground.

She also said that the government will not go to the extent to arrest free rebel leaders after the suspension of the peace talks. (Genalyn D. Kabiling)

