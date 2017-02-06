The healings at Gennesaret

Gospel Reading: Mk 6:53-56

After making the crossing to the other side of the sea, Jesus and his disciples came to land at Gennesaret and tied up there. As they were leaving the boat, people immediately recognized him. They scurried about the surrounding country and began to bring in the sick on mats to wherever they heard he was. Whatever villages or towns or countryside he entered, they laid the sick in the marketplaces and begged him that they might touch only the tassel on his cloak; and as many as touched it were healed.



PEOPLE IMMEDIATELY RECOGNIZED HIM

When Jesus and the apostles get out of the boat, the people begin to bring the sick on mats to wherever they hear Jesus is. They lay the sick in the marketplaces and beg him that they may touch even the fringe of his cloak. This signifies that they recognize him as a healer of physical illness. Jesus takes the people as they are, for whoever touches his cloak is healed.

In his ministry, Jesus does not demand that the people recognize him at once as the only begotten Son of God sent on earth as humanity’s Savior. Instead, he responds to their needs regardless of their race, belief, and culture.

Who is Jesus for you: Healer? Wonder-worker? Savior?

* * *

SOURCE: “365 Days with the Lord,” ST PAULS, 7708 St. Paul Rd., SAV, Makati City (Phils.); Tel.: 895-9701; Fax 895-7328; E-mail: publishing@stpauls.ph; Website: http://www.stpauls.ph.

