Fire hits another Cavite Eco zone

ROSARIO, Cavite – Another fire hit a firm in Cavite Export Processing Zone Authority (EPZA) area, this time in this municipality’s side.

The Cavite Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP)-Central Fire Station and the Rosario Fire Station reported that the fire broke out in a machine room of the Academy Plastic Model Toy Company Incorporated in EPZA Phase II, Rosario but was immediately put off by responding firefighters.



FO1 Reyjan Mendioro of the Rosario Fire Station reported that the damage of the fire, which started at 2:18 a.m. and was declared fire out at 2:48 a.m. Monday, was minimal.

“A machine was on fire and was put off at once,” Mendioro said.

Nobody was reported injured in the 30-minute fire that affected the toy manufacturing company.

The fire incident is now being looked into by the EPZA Fire Office. The fire was also confirmed by FO2 Russel Lorenzana of the Central Fire Station.

It was the second fire to hit EPZA after the two-day inferno at the House Technology Industries Pte. Ltd. factory in General Trias which killed a worker and injured 126 others.

The factory fire was the biggest to hit Cavite province in years. (Anthony Giron)

