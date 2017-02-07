Fresh clash kills 1 NPA

CALAPAN CITY, Oriental Mindoro – A New People’s Army rebel was killed during a clash between Philippine Army soldiers and a about 20 NPA fighters Sunday afternoon in Barangay Pinagturilan, Sta. Cruz here.



Colonel Antonio G. Parlade, commander of 203rd Brigade (Bantay Kapayapaan) of the Armed Forces of the Philippines stationed in Mindoro island said a platoon of Army men swooped down on the NPA’s lair in the said barangay at about 2 p.m. last February 5 which led to a firefight.

Col. Parlade said the government side did not suffer any casualty while the slain NPA rebel is yet to be identified.

The Army soldiers, led by Second Lieutenant Kirby Buhion of the 76 Infantry Batallion recovered several weapons and ammunitions as well as four backpacks, a binocular, personal belongings and subversive documents.

Parlade believes the group was part of the NPA rebels that attacked a security detachment in Nasugbu, Batangas recently. (Jerry Alcayde)

