Internal cleansing

3 SHARES Share Tweet

It is good that Philippine National Police (PNP) Director General Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa heeded the call of Senator Panfilo Lacson to conduct an internal cleansing of the police service. Such cleansing needs the support of Interior and Local Government Secretary Ismael Sueno and President Rodrigo Duterte.

It is undeniable that there are many scalawags in police uniform. President Duterte himself admitted during a press conference that about forty percent (40%) of the national police force are into illegal activities.



While President Duterte has repeatedly told the members of PNP that he has their back and that he will not allow any policeman to be behind bars, policemen should not interpret the same as covering even their illegal activities.

President Duterte has been very clear from the very start that he will go after illegal drugs, criminality and corruption. It does not make sense for anybody to think that a police uniform entitles one to be exempted from those that the Duterte Administration will go after.

Recent developments, particularly the murder of the Korean national and the alleged evidence planting and “hulidap” activities, that involved police officers warrant an immediate cleansing of PNP. The cleansing of the police ranks will also dispel allegations of state-sponsored “extra judicial killings” as some groups believe that some police officers are responsible for vigilante killings of those suspected of being involved in illegal drug trade and use.

The reported move of Secretary Sueno to strengthen the PNP-Intelligence Group is an essential strategy to cleanse the PNP ranks. We hope that this will be continuously pursued by the leaders and the DILG and PNP.

The cleansing efforts and the effects of the same can be magnified if the PNP and other agencies like the DILG and the National Police Commission (NAPOLCOM) can hasten the administrative and criminal proceedings against the scalawags in police uniform. The members of the PNP needs to see that the PNP leadership in the Duterte Administration is serious in ridding the police organization with those who do not only fail to serve and protect the people but also betray the people’s trust.

It is also a good idea to employ the shaming strategy against these scalawags. They are worse than drug addicts, drug pushers, and drug lords as they commit crimes using the power and resources entrusted to them by the people. Shaming them will send the message that the Duterte Administration will not settle for anything less than a pro-people police force.

If the police organization will not be cleansed, the Duterte Administration and the Filipino people will lose the war against illegal drugs, criminality and corruption. (Dr. Ramon Ricardo A. Roque, CESOI, Diplomate)

Related

comments