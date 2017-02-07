NBA: LeBron James Wants Cavs to Make Kevin Love-Carmelo Anthony Trade Happen

68 SHARES Share Tweet

by Brian Yalung

The blockbuster NBA trade involving Carmelo Anthony and Kevin Love may be far from over. A league source claims that LeBron James is pushing the Cavs to make the deal happen, even if it means giving up the all-star forward.

According to the NY Daily News, James is now pushing for it to happen. The Cavs were previously apprehensive about the Anthony for Love trade, not wanting to give up the all-star forward. An alternative would have been to deal role players instead, something that Phil Jackson and the Knicks were not interested in.

The Cavs have been busy lately, addressing their backup guard needs. They held tryouts last week where veteran Jordan Farmar reportedly has the inside track. If not Farmar, the Cavs are also considering Jose Calderon of the Los Angeles Lakers. The tryouts also saw familiar names like Lance Stephenson and James’ former teammate in Miami, Mario Chalmers.

Carmelo Anthony does have a no-trade clause though he is expected to waive that once a workable deal is in place. It remains to be seen if Cavs owner Dan Gilbert will move to make the Anthony for Love trade happen.

Related

comments