123 cops snub ‘Bato’ order

One hundred twenty three policemen from Metro Manila yesterday snubbed the order for them to report to Camp Crame and eventually transported to Malacanang to remove water lilies from Pasig River.



Most of those who showed up – 264 – insisted that they did nothing wrong and were not even facing any charges when confronted by national police chief Director General Ronald dela Rosa.

The policemen from five police districts in Metro Manila arrived at Camp Crame where they were met by dela Rosa who later presented them to President Duterte at the Malacanan Palace.

“Wala!,” they almost chorused when asked by Dela Rosa if they are facing any administrative or criminal charges in relation to their job as lawmen.

“You saw what kind of persons they are? Those who said that they are not facing charges? Not all of them are facing charges but based on on our counter-intelligence, they are involved in some illegal activities,” Dela Rosa told reporters in an interview. (Aaron Recuenco)

