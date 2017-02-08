Alido by 1 stroke

CANLUBANG – Ira Alido rode on a superb frontside stint to fire a two-under 70 and wrest a one-stroke lead over Rupert Zaragosa and three others while Mikha Fortuna and Bernice Olivarez-Ilas took charge in the women’s side with 74s at the start of the W Express RVF Cup Amateur Golf Championship at Cangolf’s North course here yesterday.



Alido birdied Nos. 6 and 8 inside 10 feet then survived a roller-coaster backside run of two birdies against the same number of bogeys to turn in a 34-36 card and set the early pace in the 72-hole championship held as part of the PLDT Group National Amateur Golf Tour and backed by the MVP Sports Foundation, Cignal and Metro Pacific Investments.

Weiwei Gao actually matched Alido’s opening 34 but the Cebuano bet wavered at the finish, bogeying the last two holes to drop to joint second with Paolo Wong, Jolo Magcalayo and Zaragosa at 71.

Wong rallied with birdies on Nos. 11 and 14 to close out with a 34, Magcalayo birdied No. 17 to complete a 35-36 card while Zaragosa, out to atone for a string of so-so finishes in recent tournaments, hit three birdies against two bogeys to get into the mix early in the tournament organized and conducted by the National Golf Association of the Philippines and held in honor of the late golf patron and former NGAP president Rod Feliciano.

Kai Yasuma pieced a pair of 36s to seize solo sixth as he took the cudgels for fellow Japanese Yuto Katsuragawa, winner of two tournaments late last year but who fumbled with five bogeys and one double bogey against two birdies for a 77, seven shots off Alido.

Carl Corpus and Ryan Monsalve carded identical 74s, Carlo Gatmaytan, Luis Castro and Dan Cruz matched 75s while Korean Won Yong Hwi and Paolo Barro stood six strokes off the pace with 76s.

