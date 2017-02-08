Davao thumbs down Trump

DAVAO CITY – The city council passed a resolution condemning the anti-Muslim sentiment being propagated by United States President Donald Trump.

The measure was introduced by indigenous peoples mandatory representative Bai Halila Sudagar, a Kagan Islam woman elected by her group to represent them in the Sangguniang Panlungsod.



The resolution was passed during Tuesday’s regular session.

“This act is clearly repugnant to the most celebrated democracy supposedly enjoyed by all persons in the world regardless of race, political standpoints and religious beliefs,” Sudagar said.

“While we respect policies in the nature of promoting national sovereignty, this should not be made in violation of basic and fundamental civil and political rights. The policy is apparently an act of discrimination and racism against the Muslims under the guise of a legitimate terror-prevention measure,” she added.

Sudagar called the move “an insult not only to the Muslims affected thereby, but also to the Muslims all over the world.”

Davao City passed last year a strict anti-discrimination ordinance that penalizes establishments for discriminating against persons based on color, faith, race, political beliefs, and the like which was authored by Sudagar herself. (Yas D. Ocampo)

