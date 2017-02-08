Idle military lands eyed for vegetable farming

TAGUM, Davao del Norte (PNA) – The Department of Agriculture in Region 11 (DA-11) will expand its thrust to promote vegetable production from schools to military camps.

DA-11 OIC-regional director Engr. Ricardo Oñate Jr. and military officials in Davao region agreed to participate in the “Gulayan sa Kampo” project to transform idle lands within military camps into vegetable gardens.



Patterned after the “Gulayan sa Paaralan,” Oñate said the establishment of the “Gulayan sa Kampo” will provide food to soldiers and at the same time would be the source of food for supplementary feeding in the community.

“We will teach our military men the technologies on vegetable production and also showcase their farm to encourage neighboring communities to go into vegetable farming,” Oñate said.

Representatives from various Infantry Battalions (IB) of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) in Davao region already participated in the orientation and hands-on training on vegetable production conducted by the DA-11.

The members of the AFP tried bagging of soil (vermicast, garden soil and burned rice hull) as part of their hands-on training and a field tour at the vegetable production area at the City Agriculture Office in Tagum City, Davao del Norte.

They were also given bag of seeds by DA-11 as their starter kits for the establishment of the Gulayan sa Kampo.

PFC Mariano Mique Jr. of the 3rd IB in Malagos, Davao City said the project will enable them to learn the recommended technologies in growing vegetables.

