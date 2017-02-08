Illegal logs seized

A container filled with endangered Mangkono logs was confiscated by authorities from the Bureau of Customs (BoC) Sunday in Davao port.

Customs District Collector Jamail Marohomsalic said agents from the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency initially conducted a check on the dubious container after gathering reports it contained illegal drugs.



The container was still seized after its owner declared that the shipment is flour and dried bananas.

It is reportedly owned by Transmodal International Inc. with office address in Insular Village, Lanang, Davao City and has declared the shipment for export supposedly on its way to their consignee Sanyo Tsushu Co. Ltd. with address at 3014 Tsunoshita Damon Cho Fukuyama City, Hiroshima, Japan.

It was disclosed that the log shipment declared with a value of R380,000 lacks export permit from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources and is currently under Warrant of Seizure and Detention by BoC in Davao City.

Mangkono trees are native Philippine iron wood. It is categorized endangered in the International Union for Conservation of Nature Red list for 2014.

Cutting of the tree is currently prohibited under Executive Order 23 dated February 1, 2011 issued by former President Benigno S. Aquino III and provisions of the Presidential Decree 705 otherwise known as Forestry Code of the Philippines.

The log of a Mangkono tree is usually used as excellent material for furniture and even wharves and bridges. (Betheena Kae Unite)

