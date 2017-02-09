How soon, how long?

HOW SOON, HOW LONG? – In the love drama “Moonlight Over Baler,” Elizabeth Oropesa plays a spinster, a retired teacher who waits for the return of a loved one, portrayed by Vin Abrenica. But then deep in her heart she knows he will never come back after joining the army during World War II.

At the presscon of the movie, some of the stars were asked how long they will wait for the return of a loved one.



Forever perhaps? Or how soon? A year, a few months, or even less?

Their answers:

OROPESA – Will wait, hoping he’ll come back. But certainly not forever. Unlike Fidela in “Moonlight Over Baler.”

VIN – As long as there’s a chance she’ll come back, maghihintay ako.

SOPHIE ALBERT – If the man is really worth it, why not? (She’s the young Fidela in “Moonlight.” Sophie and Vin are lovers no more but still the best of friends. But they might just end up as lifetime partners in the end. Who knows?)

MENGGIE COBARRUBIAS – Can’t really say how long or how soon I’ll wait. But I’ve already found my loved one – after years of waiting.

ABEL ESTANISLAO – I don’t think I can wait for long. If another woman that I love comes along, I’ll take a chance on love.

AARON YANGA – (Like Abel, he won’t wait for long) I’ll love again and give myself a chance to be happy.

KATE ALEJANDRO – Why wait kung talagang wala na? Naku ha, maraming lalaki sa mundo. Di ba? (To which Oropesa agrees.)

ELLEN ADARNA – (No need to ask Ellen. She has no time to wait…with so many men adoring her.)

“Moonlight Over Baler” is written by Eric Ramos, directed by Gil Portes, and produced by Rex Tiri.

