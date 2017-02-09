Lookout bulletin out vs NDF consultants

The Department of Justice yesterday placed 20 consultants of the National Democratic Front of the Philippines who were granted temporary liberty to join the peace talks between the government and the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army in the immigration lookout bulletin order.

Justice Secretary Vitaliano N. Aguirre II issued a memorandum order dated February 7 placing them in the ILBO. The 20 peace consultants currently have pending criminal cases in various courts.



Listed in the ILBO are Tirso Lagoras Alcantara, Ma. Concepcion Araneta Bocala, Pedro Heyrona Codaste, Renante Macatangay Gamara, Alan Valera Jazmines, Ernesto Epino Lorenzo, Ma. Loida Tuzo Magpatoc, Alfredo Amparo Mapano, Ruben Abenir Saluta, Adelberto Albayulde Silva; Benito Enriquez Tiamzon, Wilma Austria Tiamzon, Ariel Mancao Arbitrario, Renato Maranga Baleros Sr., Kennedy Lao-ing Bangibang, Jaime Sevillano Doria Soledad, Rafael Baylosis, Alex Birondo, Winona

Birondo, and Porferio Tuna.

The issuance of the ILBO also comes after the termination of the Joint Agreement on Security and Immunity Guarantee between the government and the communist rebels.

Aguirre instructed Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente and Prosecutor General Victor Sepulveda after a Cabinet meeting in Malacanang to coordinate with National Bureau of Investigation Director Dante Gierran for the information about the subjects of the ILBO. These information include known aliases, date and place of birth, copy of passport, and latest photo. (Jeffrey G. Damicog)

