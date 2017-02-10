Arellano takes on ‘Baste’

- Home
- Entertainment
- Headlines
- Lifestyle
- News
- News in Photo
- Opinion
- Sports
Game Today
(The Arena, San Juan City)
4 p.m. – San Sebastian vs Arellano
Arellano tries to keep its fire burning as it goes up against San Sebastian today at the resumption of their NCAA women’s volleyball championship series at The Arena in San Juan City.
The finals duel between the two teams became a best-of-three affair after the Lady Chiefs dealt the Lady Stags their first loss of the season, 25-18, 25-20, 25-16, in Game 1 Tuesday.
Match is set at 4 p.m.
San Sebastian earned a championship berth after a nine-game sweep of the eliminations, and was enjoying a thrice-to-beat advantage in the finals when the Lady Stags found themselves struggling against the all-around team efforts of the Lady Chiefs.
Arellano coach Obet Javier is expected his stalwarts to take advantage of every error that San Sebastian would commit – the same strategy they did in Game 1 – while concentrating on their defense against the Lady Stags’ powerful spikers led by reigning two-time Most Valuable Player Grethcel Soltones.
“Naka-focus lang kami sa laro namin. Hindi kami nagre-rely sa isang player lang. Alam naming babangon ang San Sebastian kaya mas lalo pa naming ii-improve yung blocking at reception namin,” said Javier.
San Sebastian needed to regain its lost composure after committing 30 errors and failing to swat a single block in its 27 attempts.
Go to Admin » appearance » Widgets » and move a widget into Footer1 Widget Zone
Go to Admin » appearance » Widgets » and move a widget into Footer2 Widget Zone
Go to Admin » appearance » Widgets » and move a widget into Footer1 Widget Zone