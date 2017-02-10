Lopez firm vs mining in watersheds

President Duterte is backing Department of Environment and Natural Resources Secretary Gina Lopez to keep the precious watersheds “off limits” to destructive mining operations.

Lopez affirmed that the closure of mining operations in watersheds was non-negotiable, adding she has the support of the President on protecting this natural resource.



“It would take a miracle to convince me to allow mining in watersheds because as far as I know it’s against the law.

It’s against social justice, it’s against the Constitution to allow any kind of extractive industry inside the watershed,” Lopez said in a Palace press conference.

“In the Cabinet meeting, his last closing remark in front of everyone ‘I agree that there should be no mining in watersheds,’” she added, referring to the President’s position on the mining issue.

After months of audit, Lopez recently announced the closure of 23 large-scale mining operations and suspension of five others for alleged violation of the country’s mining and environmental laws.

Mining companies, however, complained they were not given due process and urged the President to intervene. The Palace later assured that these firms will be given a chance to respond or dispute with the audit or make the necessary remedies to ensure compliance with government standards. (Genalyn D. Kabiling)

