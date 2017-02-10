Martin, Lani reveal scares in life

Top singers Lani Misalucha and Martin Nievera revealed the recent scares in their lives which they have already surpassed, during an interview on “Tonight With Boy Abunda” on ABS-CBN.

Misalucha said that she had a health scare while in the US where she is based these days.



“I had it done in Las Vegas pero nag-second opinion ako. Pero sinabi ng OB ko hindi naman namin kailangan ng major operation. We did something else and all the results came clean, so I’m okay,” said Misalucha, dubbed the Asia’s Nightingale.

Nievera, who turned 55 years old last Feb. 5, said that he is looking at life in a different way now that he is a year older.

“It should be scary. S’yempre 55 years ka na. Thirty-four years na ako sa showbiz. So what’s next? How can I keep the people watch my shows? How can I keep my shows relevant to them with the new sounds, new music, the new television.

It’s very very scary and hard but the truth, I’m very, very excited what tomorrow is gonna be like,” Nievera added.

Nievera also said that he is grateful to be teamed up again with Misalucha.

“I’m starting with my 55th year in life singing with one of the best for me. I have to level up,” he added.

Asked what’s it like to work with Nievera, Misalucha said: “Hindi namin first time ito to work. Pero first time namin na kaming dalawa lang. Back-to-back.”

“Itong guy na ito walang seryosong moment kasi dito eh. Ako yung medyo sa quiet side. Medyo trying to focus on what I am doing,” she said.

Misalucha and Nievera will headline the show dubbed “Masquerade” at the Grand Ballroom of Solaire Resort and Casino on February 14 and 15 at 8 p.m.

