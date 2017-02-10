NPA rebels seize 3 in Bukidnon

Three persons, including two government personnel, were reportedly abducted by 200 suspected New People’s Army rebels in Talakag, Bukidnon early yesterday morning.



Army Capt. Patrick Martinez, spokesperson of the Army 4th Infantry Division, initially identified two of the victims as PO2 Natividad of the Kalilangan Municipal Police Station and Lito Siagan Atoy, 48, married.

Martinez said that based on reports they received, an estimated 200 unidentified armed men forcibly entered Atoy’s residence in Barangay Tikalaan and kidnapped him at about 5 a.m.

The rebels dragged two government personnel whom they chanced upon before fleeing onboard seven motorcycles and three heavy equipment that they commandeered from Mindanao Rock Corp.

They burned the equipment afterwards before withdrawing towards Lanao del Sur by foot.

“Reports also relayed to us that Mr. Lito Atoy was already killed by the armed group,” Martinez said.

(Francis T. Wakefield)

