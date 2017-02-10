PBA: Caguioa vs Abueva

Mark Caguioa took a dig at Calvin Abueva’s comments following Barangay Ginebra San Miguel’s quarterfinal victory over Alaska in the PBA Philippine Cup, saying that Ginebra indeed got plenty of help from the Man Above.



It would be recalled Abueva made a subtle shot at the manner by which Ginebra beat the twice-to-beat Aces, saying: “Alam naman natin na malakas yung kalaban, malakas pati sa taas.”

Reading between the lines, Abueva appeared to have ripped at the officiating, which perhaps prompted Caguioa to fire back at the bruising Alaska forward.

“Talagang malakas kami sa taas,” Caguioa tweeted late Wednesday. “Dahil dto sa Barangay namin malakas kaming mag Dasal #NSD”

There seems to be no move to give Abueva at least a fine as suggested by those within the league, since he never made a direct criticism at any personalities, unlike, for one, the fiery NLEX coach Yeng Guiao, who has a penchant for directly ripping erring referees.

Ginebra beat Alaska despite entering the quarterfinals needing to win twice to advance to the best-of-seven semis against the Star Hotshots.

