PBA DL: CafeFrance scorches JRU

Games Monday

(Ynares Sports Arena, Pasig City)

11 a.m. – Batangas vs Cignal-San Beda

1 p.m. – Victoria Sports vs AMA

CaféFrance leaned on a hot start to the third quarter and routed Jose Rizal University, 75-57, yesterday in the PBA D-League Aspirants’ Cup at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

The Bakers only led 38-36 entering the second half, before the trio of Rod Ebondo, University of the Philippines star Paul Desiderio and University of Santo Tomas’ Jeepy Faundo to turn a tight game into a blowout victory for coach Egay Macaraya’s boys.



Ebondo scored six, Desiderio had five while Faundo made all of his four points in a 17-2 run that put CaféFrance ahead 55-38 on Aaron Jeruta’s basket with 4:21 left in the third.

Ebondo finished with 21 points, nine rebounds and three blocks in 28 minutes, Desiderio had 13 points, eight rebounds and three assists and Faundo hauled down seven boards as the Bakers tied the Tanduay Rhum Masters for second at 3-1.

Japs Bautista scored 13 points for the Heavy Bombers, who dropped their second in a row after a 2-0 start.

Earlier, Racal Ceramica turned back Wangs Basketball, 89-84, to retain the solo lead with a perfect 4-0 record.

The Tile Masters had to work their way to hold off the Couriers thanks to Arellano star Kent Salado, who scored of his 14 points in the fourth quarter.

Blonde-haired Jackson Corpuz finished with a double-double of 18 points and 14 rebounds while Sidney Onwubere contributed 10 points and six rebounds for Racal.

Marlon Gomez posted 16 points and six boards for Wangs Basketball in the loss.

