Batangas City, 2 towns under state of calamity

BATANGAS – The towns of Mabini and Tingloy together with Batangas City were all placed under a state of calamity on Monday due to severe damage it suffered after earthquakes struck the province.

The move to come up with the declaration was formalized when the Sangguniang Panlalawigan (SP) approved the decision.



Vice Governor Sofronio Ona said the conclusion regarding the choice of three Batangas areas to be put under a state of calamity was a result of a report submitted by the said areas.

“Ayaw din naman ng ibang local government unit kasi maaapektuhan ang kanilang turismo lalo na ngayong bakasyon na hindi naman naapektuhan” Ona said.

Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) chief, Joselito Castro in his report during their meeting on Monday said the number of affected individuals reached 11,348 while 810 houses were damaged by the tremors.

There were 9,660 individuals brought to different evacuation sites while 1,688 went to their relatives.

The United States Geological Survey earlier measured the magnitude of the first three earthquakes recorded in Mabini at 5.5, 5.9, and 5.0, respectively. (Lyka Manalo)

