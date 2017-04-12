Board member shot dead

SORSOGON CITY – A provincial board member of Sorsogon province was shot to death by still unidentified assailants along the Maharlika Highway of Barangay Pangpang, Sorsogon City on Tuesday morning.



The victim, who is a relative of Department of Tourism (DoT) Bicol regional director Maria Nini-Ong Ravanilla was identified as Pedro “Peter” Ravanilla, 64, a board member of the First District of Sorsogon province and a resident of Brgy Pangpang. He sustained three gunshot wounds, causing his instantaneous death.

Senior Inspector Malu Calubaquib, Police Regional Office (PRO-5) spokesperson said the victim was tending his establishment together with his foreman Honorio Deniega when the suspects, who were onboard a Rusi motorcycle, shot the victim three times and immediately fled toward the direction of the city’s diversion road. (Niño N. Luces)

