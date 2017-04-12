Buses may replace jeepneys in Davao

DAVAO CITY – Davao City may embark on a High Priority Bus System (HPBS) that will address the need of the city for a mass transport system amid a growing population here.



Citing the initial findings of a study conducted by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) on a transport system, Engr. Froilan Rigor, planning officer 4 at the City Planning Development Office (CPDO), said that experts are proposing a bus system could be implemented to meet the demand of the city for an efficient mass transport system that could replace public utility jeepneys (PUJs) in some parts of the city.

Started sometime third quarter of 2016, Rigor said the study is expected to be completed by June 2017.

Among the recommendations, he said, may include absorbing displaced jeepney drivers as workers of the new bus units or giving them livelihood assistance through acquiring their units so that they can start with new their livelihoods.

Another option is to organize the drivers and operators into cooperatives then make them run the bus system.

Another possibility could be bringing these PUJs to underserved areas like in Marilog District, he added, although plans will be finalized upon the completion of the ADB study. (Antonio L. Colina IV)

