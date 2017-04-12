Quake preparedness tinalakay

Nagpatawag ang Metro Manila Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (MMDRRMC) ng meeting kahapon para talakayin ang kahandaan ng local government units (LGUs) at iba pang ahensiya kung sakaling maganap ang malakas na lindol.



Sa harap ng ng sunod-sunod na lindol na naranasan sa Batangas, nagpatawag ng meeting si Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) officer-in-charge Chairman Tim Orbos para tiyakin na may sapat na bilang ng taong reresponde sa disasters at emergencies.

“Phivolcs (Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology) is invited to brief us with regards to the recent earthquakes in Batangas and the likelihood that the same will occur in Metro Manila.

We want to allay public fear and instill preparedness instead,” ayon kay Orbos na siyang namumuno sa MMDRRMC.

Inanyayahang dumalo sa meeting ang representatives ng Department of Interior and Local Government, Department of Social Welfare and Development, Bureau of Fire Protection, Philippine Coast Guard, AFP-NCR Command, National Capital Regional Police Office, PAGASA, Philippine National Red Cross, disaster risk reduction and management officers ng metro LGUs, at iba pang civic volunteer groups.

Sinabi ni Orbos na ihahanda na rin nila ang listahan ng evacuation centers na nakapaloob sa Oplan Metro Yakal Plus.

“We want to ensure that all equipment and rescue units are ready to respond to any disaster that may occur,” sabi pa niya. (Anna Liza Villas-Alavaren)

