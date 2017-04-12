Robredo rating drops in SWS poll

Vice President Leni G. Robredo’s public satisfaction rating slipped 11 percentage points in the first quarter Social Weather Stations survey released yesterday.

The nationwide survey conducted from March 25 to 28 among 1,200 respondents found out that 53 percent were satisfied with the Vice President’s performance in the past three months. Twenty-seven percent were dissatisfied and 19 percent were undecided with Robredo.



This brings Robredo’s net satisfaction rating to “moderate” +26 (percentage of satisfied minus percentage of dissatisfied) from “good” +37 (58 percent satisfied and 21 percent dissatisfied) in the December 2016 survey.

The Vice President’s rating continues to decline from her initial net rating of +49 (65 percent satisfied and 16 percent dissatisfied) in September 2016.

Senate President Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III’s net satisfaction rating continues to decline, from +30 (49 percent satisfied and 18 percent dissatisfied) in December 2016 to +29 (49 percent satisfied and 20 percent dissatisfied) at present. Pimentel’s initial net rating was +37 (54 percent satisfied and 17 percent dissatisfied) last September 2016.

Also with declining net satisfaction rating was Chief Justice Maria Lourdes P.A. Sereno. From a net rating of +26 in September and +16 in December last year, Sereno’s net satisfaction rating declined to +14 at present.

Among the four top government officials next to President Duterte, only House Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez had an improved net satisfaction rating, from the previous rating of +10 to +12 at present.

Robredo is taking the survey as a “continuing challenge to do better and make a bigger difference in the lives of the marginalized.”

While acknowledging the survey results, Robredo’s spokesperson Georgina Hernandez said she would continue to work to address poverty in the country.

“These results are a steady reminder that there are more families and communities to reach out to,” she said in a statement sent to media.

The Liberal Party downplayed the 11 point drop in Robredo’s net satisfaction rating, saying it was “expected.”

“It is expected that there will be drops as well as increases in her satisfaction ratings,” Sen. Francis Pangilinan, LP president, said, noting that “even the President suffered a seven-point drop.”

“The 11-point drop means that a segment of the population may not be in agreement with a number of positions she has taken, but that is expected as well,” he added. (Ellalyn V. Ruiz, Raymund F. Antonio, and Elena L. Aben)

