Soldier killed in NPA clash

1 SHARES Share Tweet

A soldier was killed while two other government troopers were wounded following an encounter between Army soldiers and New People’s Army (NPA) rebels in Cotabato Province Monday afternoon.

Army Captain Alexander Cabales, the spokesman of the 10th Infantry Division said the encounter happened at Sitio Kimampang, Barangay Balite, Magpet, Cotabato Province at about 5:10 p.m. Monday.



It was learned that troops from the 39th Infantry Battalion were scouring the area when it encountered more or less 40 armed men believed to be members of the Guerrilla 53, Southern Mindanao Regional Command.

This prompted the Mortar Section based at Temporan Civilian Armed Auxiliary (CAA) Detachment in Barangay Temporan, Magpet, Cotabato, provided indirect fire support and delivered four rounds of 81mm caliber to the enemy location that ended at about 5:40 p.m.

Cabales said firefight lasted for almost one hour and followed by sporadic exchange of fire that lasted at about 6:20 p.m. the same day.

The enemy then withdrew towards the southeast direction. (FRANCIS T. WAKEFIELD)

Related

comments