2 ASG sub-leaders, 9 more give up

1 SHARES Share Tweet

ZAMBOANGA CITY – Two notorious sub-leaders of the Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) together with nine other followers surrendered to the Joint Task Forces-Tawi-Tawi as the all-out military offensives continue in Mindanao.



Armed Forces of the Philippines – Western Mindanao Command (AFP-WestMinCom) Spokesman Capt. Jo-Ann Petinglay said sub-leaders Berong Sariol, alias Boy Master, and Ben Saudi Dambong Sariol, alias Boy Pangit, along with nine of their followers surrendered with their firearms to the government forces.

The ASG members were identified as Jasim Dambong, alias Dams; Mujil Dambong; Magelan Langal; Kael Sariol; Nurhamin Sariol; Alhan Sariol; Amnisain Sariol; Akmad Sariol; and Benasil Sariol, all residents of Sitio Gigipan, Barangay Baldatal, Sapa-Sapa, Tawi-Tawi.

Troops of the Joint Task Force Tawi-Tawi led by Brigadier General Custodio Parcon, Jr., immediately subjected the two ASG sub-leaders and their followers to a medical check-up Tuesday night. (Nonoy E. Lacson)

Related

comments