Holdup suspect killed in shootout

A holdup suspect was killed while his cohort escaped in an encounter with policemen in Quezon City early yesterday morning.

Members of the Operatives of the Quezon City Police District’s Special Operations Unit (DSOU) clashed with two still unidentified men who tried to rob a gas station on Commonwealth Avenue in Barangay Holy Spirit at around 2:50 a.m.



Police said that prior to the shootout, an informant on Monday told them that a group of armed men were planning to rob a convenience store along the highway.

Separate teams were deployed and had since been guarding the vicinity, particularly near the gas station which was robbed sometime in 2015, police said.

On Wednesday morning, Jonaliza Zamudio, 28, told police she was manning the cashier booth when one of the suspects opened her window and forcibly took their earnings worth P14,700.

The duo were about to escape onboard a motorcycle when policemen accosted them.

The DSOU said the backrider suddenly pulled out a handgun and shot at the cops, prompting the latter to fire back.

The gunman was killed in the shootout while his driver managed to flee. (Vanne Elaine P. Terrazola)

