Intramuros streets closed on Holy Week

Some streets in Intramuros, Manila, will be closed to traffic starting today, April 13, until Saturday, April 15.

In an advisory issued by the Department of Tourism (DoT), General Luna Street will be closed to vehicular traffic from Postigo to Sta. Potenciana Streets.

Cabildo, Magallanes Drive, Muralla, Andres Soriano Streets, however, can be used as alternate routes.



The rerouting scheme will be in place starting 6 a.m. Thursday, April 13 and will be lifted on the midnight of Black Saturday, April 15.

Necessary rerouting were in place as thousands of devotees are expected to flock to the Walled City to participate in the Lenten Season, Tourism Secretary Wanda Tulfo-Teo said.

Teo also instructed Intramuros Administrator (IA) Atty. Guiller Asido to keep the foot and vehicular traffic inside the historic fortress orderly throughout the Holy Week commemoration.

“The Season of Lent draws not only a large number of pilgrims but also tourists and travelers alike. The DoT assures the public that Intramuros will be more than ready to welcome everyone during the Holy Week regardless of their denomination,” said Teo.

Meanwhile, pilgrims coming to Intramuros with their vehicles may opt to park at designated areas in Andres Soriano Avenue and Magallanes Drive, which will be open for parking on both sides.

One-side parking will also be implemented in some portions of Sto. Tomas, Beaterio, Anda, Real, Sta. Potenciana, Arzobispo, Solana, and Sta. Lucia Streets.

Enclosed parking is located at Maestranza, Fort Santiago, and Postigo, while buses are directed to park at Bonifacio Drive. (Betheena Kae Unite)

