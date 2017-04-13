Isulan junior tennis winners

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Cristian Villarin, Carlyn Bless Guarte and Tennielle Madis grabbed two titles each in the third leg of 19th HEAD Junior Tennis Satellite Circuit over the weekend at the Isulan provincial courts in Isulan, Sultan Kudarat.



Villarin blasted Roddick Litang, 6-0, 6-1, to capture the 16-and-under boys’ singles trophy and he did the same performance against Rodcarl Hagoriles, 6-0, 6-1, to win the 18-and-under boys’ singles title of the organized by HEAD Philippines distributor Dynamic Sports.

Guarte, on the other hand, beat Minette Bentillo, 6-4, 6-3, to pocket the 16-and-under girls’ trophy. She claimed the 18-and-under girls’ singles title by posting a 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 win over Jezzelle Madis for her second crown.

Madis walloped Sitti Nur Jillian Manangking, 6-1, 6-3, for the 12-and-under girls’ singles and she ousted Raphael Joaquin Duay, 4-0, 4-1, to clinch the 10-and-under unisex title of the satellite tourney participated by more than 100 players all over Mindanao regions.

The competition is sponsored by Chris Sports, the nationwide sports retail chain, Toalson strings, UBE Express, the Premium Airport Bus Service, media partners People’s Television, Aksyon Sports, Business Mirror, Philippine Locale, Cook, Health and Fitness, Pilipino Mirror and Philippines Graphic.

Related

comments