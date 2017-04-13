Stars turn insta-hearts to insta-donations in Vivo Perfect Selfie Cup

Local stars recently battled it out for a cause in the first ever #VivoPerfectSelfieCup, of top five premium global smartphone brand Vivo1 collecting a total of P101,980, which the smartphone brand donated to Habitat for Humanity Philippines, a non-profit housing organization tacking poverty by building and renovating homes for families in need.

In the #VivoPerfectSelfieCup, celebrities competed with a goal of garnering the most number of likes for their perfect selfies.



Selfies of Yeng Constantino, Erich Gonzales, Jessy Mendiola, Enchong Dee, Andrea Brillantes, Jane Oineza, Sue Ramirez, Miles Ocampo, Maris Racal, and Loisa Andallo were posted in the Vivo Philippines Instagram account (@vivophil), captured with the brand’s newest flagship phone, the V5 Plus, equipped with the world’s first 20-megapixel dual front camera and the most advanced selfie technology to date.

These selfless stars asked netizens to like their selfies on the Vivo Instagram page (@vivophil), with every vote equivalent to a one peso donation to Habitat for Humanity Philippines.

Teen star Andrea Brillantes emerged as the Vivo Perfect Selfie cup winner, with a total of 18,848 likes. Although only one star emerged as the triumphant #VivoPerfectSelfieCup victor, every like for each celebrity photo was converted into one peso, raising R101,980, all given to Habitat for Humanity Philippines.

Vivo brand director Annie Lim and Vivo brand executive Christian Jocson handed over the donation to Francis Hussein Mamasabulod, Habitat for Humanity Philippines partnership manager, and Rowena Kakilala, Habitat for Humanity Philippines individual giving manager last March 22 at the non-profit organization’s headquarters in Makati City.

