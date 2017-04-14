4 killed in motorbike accidents

LUCENA CITY, Quezon – Four people died in separate motorbike accidents Wednesday in Quezon, the Emergency Operation Center (EOC) of the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) reported yesterday.

Incident command post at the Quezon Provincial Capitol identified the fatalities as Ereneo R. Rojo, 78, of Barangay San Isidro, Catanauan town; Elena Virrey Cabellan, 68, of Barangay Anoling in Gen. Nakar town; Robert Amaba, 19, of Barangay Sta. Maria in Calauag town; and Jaypee L. Chavez, of Buenavista town.



Based on the report, Rojo was crossing the street in Barangay San Isidro when he was hit by a motorcycle driven by John Paul Regio, 18, Wednesday night. He was declared dead on arrival at the Bondoc Peninsula District Hospital.

Regio was arrested by police.

Cabellan was also crossing the street when a motorbike driven by John L. Romantico rammed her in Barangay Anoling, Gen. Nakar.

Chavez was driving a motorbike with two backriders in Barangay Lilukin in Buenavista when he slammed into a mango tree. He died on the spot.

Amaba was riding a motorbike driven by one Rowel Mabuang when the vehicle crashed on the shoulder of the road, causing his death. (Danny J. Escatacio)

