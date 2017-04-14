Drive vs counterfeit goods

The government is stepping up the campaign against counterfeit goods in the local market.

President Duterte has directed concerned government agencies to promote the importance of intellectual property rights across the country this April, which has been declared the “National Intellectual Property Month” under Proclamation No. 190.



Under the proclamation, the Intellectual Property Office (IPO) has been designated the lead agency in the preparation and implementation of the monthlong observance of the campaign against piracy. Government agencies, state universities and colleges and local government units have also been encouraged to participate in the anti-piracy efforts. A monthlong celebration will further public appreciation of the significance of intellectual property in relation to the country’s social, cultural, economic and technological development,” the proclamation read.

