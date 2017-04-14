Drug suspect dies in shootout

A man allegedly involved in gun-for-hire and illegal drug activities was killed in an encounter with policemen in Navotas City yesterday morning.

Police identified the slain suspect as 25-year-old Kevin Tibar who was the subject of warrant of arrest issued by a Navotas court for direct assault in relation to Republic Act 10591 or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Act of 2013.



Prior to the shootout, an informant told police that he saw the suspect having a drinking spree with three others at BGA Compound, Barangay Northbay Boulevard.

As policemen were approaching Tibar at about 8:40 a.m., the latter drew his firearm, forcing the cops to shoot him.

Reports said Tibar eluded arrest when Northern Criminal Investigation and Detection Group implemented a search warrant at BGA Compound in July last year, while two of his companions died in encounter with police.

Probers recovered from crime scene a 9mm revolver, fired cartridge cases, live ammunition, and three sachets of suspected shabu.

Police also said Tibar was involved in illegal drugs trade. (Jaimie Rose R. Aberia)

