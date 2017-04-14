No threats, but cops not taking chances

The National Capital Regional Police Office (NCRPO) yesterday said that it has not monitored possible threats that could disrupt the observance of the Holy Week in Metro Manila.

NCRPO chief Director Oscar Albayalde made the remark as he and other police officers from the region conducted a bike patrol which started at 9 a.m. yesterday.



His first stop was at the Araneta-Cubao Bus Terminal followed by other bus terminals located along the southbound lane of Epifanio Delos Santos Avenue (EDSA).

“With regards to threat, right now we have not seen any clear or present danger or any terror act. All threat groups are being monitored by intelligence operatives coming from the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and Philippine National Police (PNP)” Albayalde said.

Despite not monitoring any threat, Albayalde said they are not taking any chances as they deployed 12,500 uniformed police personnel in different places like seaports, airports, bus terminals and other places of convergence.

Security has also been tightened in churches all over the metropolis.

Albayalde also said that earlier plans to cut off cellphone signals around Quiapo in Manila has been shelved due to the absence of any threat.

“We have not monitored any threat there. I think we have enough policemen deployed there during the procession,” Albayalde said.

He said aside from policemen, reinforcement coming from the Armed Forces of the Philippiness (AFP) are present in the area.

Following the death of six Abu Sayyaf terrorrists including Muamar Askali (alias “Abu Rami), an ASG sub-leader, Albayalde said they are checking ASG presence in the metro. (Francis Wakefield)

