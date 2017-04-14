Road closures, traffic re-routing in Manila

1 SHARES Share Tweet

A stop and go traffic scheme will be implemented at the intersections where the image of the Black Nazarene will pass by at 1 a.m. on Good Friday.



From Plaza Miranda it will pass to Villalobos Street, turn left to Palanca Street, turn left to Quezon Blvd. (Northbound), turn right to Arlegui Street, turn right to Fraternal Street, turn right to Vergara Street, turn left to Duque de Alba Street, turn left to Castillejos Street, turn left to Farnecio Street, turn right to Arlegui Street, turn left to Nepomuceno Street, turn left to Tuberias Street, turn right to Carcer Street, turn right to Hidalgo Street, thru Plaza Del Carmen, turn left to Bilibid Viejo Street thru G. Puyat Street, turn left to de Guzman Street, turn right to Hidalgo Street, turn left to Bautista Street, turn right to Globo de Oro Street, turn left to Quezon Boulevard, turn right to Palanca Street, turn right to Villalobos Street, and end at Plaza Miranda.

Quezon Boulevard’s northbound lane from Quezon Bridge to Gil Puyat Street will be closed today from 4 p.m. onwards to give way to the procession of Santo Entierro and Mater Dolorosa.

MPD’s Traffic Enforcement Unit has advised motorists intending to utilize the northbound lane of Quezon Boulevard to instead go straight to MacArthur and Jones Bridge to point of destination.

The procession will start at Plaza Miranda, turn right to Evangelista Street, turn left to Paterno Street, turn left to Gomez Street, turn left to Palanca Street, thru under Quezon Bridge, turn left to Quezon Boulevard (northbound), turn right to G. Puyat Street, turn right to Guzman Street, turn right to Hidalgo Street, turn left to Bautista Street, turn right to Globo de Oro Street, all the way to Palanca Street, turn right to Villalobos Street, and end at Plaza Miranda.

Stop and go traffic scheme will be implemented as the procession approach intersections.

For the Easter Sunday “salubong,” a stop and go scheme will also be implemented at affected intersections.

Related

comments