AlDub, Dabarkads embark on US concert tour

KAPUSO stars Alden Richards and Maine Mendoza, popularly known as AlDub, have left for the US for their first concert tour together.

Joining Richards and Maine in the US trip are Dabarkads “Jowapao” – Jose Manalo, Wally Bayola and Paolo Ballesteros.

They will perform in Los Angeles and New York.



This would be the first time for Mendoza to join the Dabarkads for a show in the US.

“First time ni Maine magso-show abroad at excited na po kami kasi marami na ang nag-a-abang,” said Richards in an interview on “24 Oras Weekend” news program on GMA 7.

AlDub and the Dabarkads are part of the popular noontime show “Eat Bulaga” on GMA 7. Mendoza said that she is excited for her trip to the US.

“S’yempre ma me-meet na rin namin ’yung mga Dabarkads sa LA and New York,” she said.

Asked about their sweet photo taken while watching the Coldplay concert recently, Richards said: “Kailangan kasi ng boosting ni Maine. Maraming matatangkad sa harap. E since favorite song n’ya ‘yung ‘Yellow,’ so kailangan ng angat ng konti.”

Mendoza apologized for the inconvenience in their area when she asked Richards to lift her and sit on his shoulders.

“Natakpan ko po ‘yung mga tao sa likod pasensya na po,” she said.

AlDub currently stars in the romantic-comedy primetime show “Destined To Be Yours” on the Kapuso network.

When they return from the US, Richards will stage his first solo concert dubbed “Upsurge” at the Kia Theater in Cubao, Quezon City on May 27.

Ballesteros said: “Sinusulit namin na makipag-reach out naman sa Dabarkads natin na hindi naman makapunta dito sa Pilipinas.”

“Panoorin nyo po kami dyan sa LA, sa Pasadena, 8 o clock po ‘yung show. Tapos sa Kings sa New York magkita kita naman po tayo para sa April 12 naman po yan,” said Manalo.

