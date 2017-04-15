BEST opens on Easter

2 SHARES Share Tweet

The BEST Center opens its basketball clinic tomorrow at the St. Edward Integrated School in Lancaster New City in Imus, Cavite.

The clinic, set from 8-12 noon, will be for students in Levels 1 and 2.



On Monday, the April 17-22 Clinics will be held at the Dr. Yanga College in Bocaue, Bulacan, for Levels 1-2. Organizer is Ms. Tina Miranda, 0936-202-5753.

Also on the same day, Levels 1, 2 and 3 clinics are set in Tagaytay at the Tahanan ng Mabuting Pastol, with Fr. Myl Cron ( 0917-503-8295 ) organizing the outreach program sponsored by Milo and backed by Chris Sports and Rain or Shine.

Zamboanga City will also have its own for

Preparatory Level and Levels 1, 2 and 3 at the Ateneo de Zamboanga through Pedro Alfaro, 0917-720-1217 or 0919-470-9954.

Related

comments