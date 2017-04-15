Diving ban lifted

The diving ban in all dive sites in Mabini, Batangas has been lifted, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said recently.

Commander Armand Balilo, PCG spokesperson, confirmed that the diving ban in the municipality has been lifted based on the assessment of Mayor Noel “Bitrics” Luistro.



The lifting of the ban came two days after it was enforced following the 5.6-magnitude earthquake that struck South Luzon. A series of quake aftershocks were then felt in Batangas.

A series of tremors hit Batangas last weekend, with magnitudes between 5 to 6, and were apparently part of an “earthquake swarm,” according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).

This prompted the local government unit (LGU) to prohibit diving activities.

The PCG, on the other hand, had mobilized teams to monitor the compliance of the LGU and to patrol on all dive spot. (Betheena Kae Unite)

