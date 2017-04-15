Homer decides 16-inning marathon

MIAMI (AP) – Travis d’Arnaud led off the 16th inning with a home run, giving him a career-high four hits, as the New York Mets beat the Miami Marlins 9-8 Thursday night for their fifth straight win.

The game was the longest in the five-year history of Marlins Park. It took more than 5 1/2 hours and ended well past midnight.



D’Arnaud also had a bases-loaded triple in the second and teammate Yoenis Cespedes had his second multihomer game in three nights.

D’Arnaud’s homer came on the 475th pitch of the night and the first from Adam Conley (1-1). Marlins relievers retired 13 consecutive batters before the homer.

CUBS 4, DODGERS 0

CHICAGO – Brett Anderson beat his former team with five solid innings and center fielder Albert Almora Jr. made two outstanding catches against the ivy to lead the Cubs past the Los Angeles Dodgers.

ROCKIES 3, GIANTS 1

SAN FRANCISCO – Trevor Story hit a two-run homer as five Colorado pitchers combined on a five-hitter.

TWINS 11, TIGERS 5

DETROIT – Max Kepler, Miguel Sano and Robbie Grossman homered for Minnesota as the Twins took advantage of an uncharacteristically wild outing by Jordan Zimmermann.

RANGERS 8, ANGELS 3

ANAHEIM, California – Yu Darvish pitched seven scoreless innings and Carlos Gomez hit a leadoff homer in Texas’ victory over Los Angeles.

