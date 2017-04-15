It’s never too late to study

CONGRATS! – Read in the Tempo report of Robert Requintina that Sunshine Cruz graduated last April 1 at Arellano University with a degree in AB Psychology. She took up the course under the expanded tertiary education equivalency and accreditation program of the Commission on Higher Education. Sunshine is 39.

Congratulations are in order. It’s never too late to study. May other actors follow the example of Sunshine.

By the way, her estranged husband, Cesar Montano, also finished college in Lyceum under the same CHED program.



Ditto Boy Abunda, who got his degree from Philippine Women’s University. But not content with AB, Boy also finished MA and Doctorate degrees, also at PWU, encouraged by the late Helena Zoila Benitez.

MARYKNOLLERS – Hilda Koronel comes to mind. At the height of her popularity in the ‘70s, she finished AB at the prestigious Maryknoll College (now Miriam).

Other Maryknollers include Gemma Cruz, Margie Moran, Aurora Pijuan, Coney Reyes. Even Mother Lily Monteverde studied for a while at Maryknoll, the contemporary of Gemma.

POST-GRAD – Tetchie Agbayani and Maricel Laxa have post-graduate degrees (MA) at Ateneo and UP, respectively.

Tetchie used to teach Psychology in St. Joseph’s College, where she finished AB.

Colleagues also have MA’s. Boy Villasanta at Philippine Normal University, Danny Vibas at Ateneo, Jerry Donato at UP Los Baños.

THOMASIANS – University of Santo Tomas has a good Journalism-Masscom department, the oldest in the country.

Consider its graduates: Jullie Yap-Daza, Mario Hernando, Nestor Cuartero (our very own entertainment ed), Ali Sotto, Bernardo Bernardo, Ethel Ramos, Robert Roque, Cris Belen, Gil Portes, Charlene Gonzalez, Eula Valdez, Jingjing Pantoja.

The late Neal Cruz, Charri Araulo, and Ramon Francisco were Thomasians. Like Jullie, Mrs. Araullo and Ramon graduated summa cum laude.

