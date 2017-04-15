The resurrection of Jesus

Gospel Reading: Mt 28:1-10

After the sabbath, as the first day of the week was dawning, Mary Magdalene and the other Mary came to see the tomb.

And behold, there was a great earthquake; for an angel of the Lord descended from heaven, approached, rolled back the stone, and sat upon it. His appearance was like lightning and his clothing was white as snow. The guards were shaken with fear of him and became like dead men. Then the angel said to the women in reply, “Do not be afraid! I know that you are seeking Jesus the crucified.



He is not here, for he has been raised just as he said. Come and see the place where he lay. Then go quickly and tell his disciples, ‘He has been raised from the dead, and he is going before you to Galilee; there you will see him.’ Behold, I have told you.” Then they went away quickly from the tomb, fearful yet overjoyed, and ran to announce this to his disciples. And behold, Jesus met them on their way and greeted them. They approached, embraced his feet, and did him homage. Then Jesus said to them, “Do not be afraid. Go tell my brothers to go to Galilee, and there they will see me.”

HE IS NOT HERE, FOR HE HAS BEEN RAISED

This is the good news that the angel of the Lord brings not only to the women in the Gospel but also to all of us. To prove this fact, the angel invites the women to see the place where Jesus was lying. Luke (24:12) and John (20:6) narrate that when Peter hears the news from the women, he runs to the tomb, stooping and looking in, he sees the linen cloths by themselves. John adds that the cloth that was on Jesus’ head is rolled up in a place by itself (20:7). The empty tomb is one of the proofs of Jesus’ resurrection.

The resurrection of Jesus is truly good news that must be proclaimed to all. The women are commissioned by the angel, “Go quickly and tell his disciples, ‘He has been raised from the dead’…” (v 7). The women have mixed feelings after hearing the command of the angel: they leave the tomb quickly, fearful yet overjoyed (v 8).

Another proof that Jesus is truly risen is the spread of Christianity all over the world. Joyful Christians are images of the risen Lord.

Let us profess our faith in the resurrection by our witness of life.

SOURCE: “365 Days with the Lord,” ST PAULS, 7708 St. Paul Rd., SAV, Makati City (Phils.); Tel.: 895-9701; Fax 895-7328; E-mail: publishing@stpauls.ph; Website: http://www.stpauls.ph.

