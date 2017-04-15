Troops seize BIFF factory

COTABATO CITY – Authorities seized a factory suspected of being used to manufacture guns and bombs during a raid conducted by policemen who were supported by Army troops in Maguindanao.

The raid led to a 15-minute firefight against suspected Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) as police authorities were about to serve warrants of arrest against certain individuals.



Maj. Gen. Arnel dela Vega, commander of Army’s 6th Infantry Division, said the clash happened at 7:30 a.m. in Sitio Pinaginuman, Barangay Elian, Datu Saudi Ampatuan, Maguindanao.

Six soldiers were slightly injured during the gun battle which led to the discovery of a shanty allegedly being used to fabricate bombs and firearms.

Recovered from the shanty were metal molding equipment, fabricating materials, bullets, electrical wirings, and other gun making components, he said.

Abu Misri Mama, speaking for the BIFF in an interview by a radio station here, confirmed the Wednesday clash with soldiers, but denied that the shanty was a gun factory.

Capt. Arvin John Encinas, 6th ID spokesperson, said the BIFF group was led by brothers Saga and Monib Indong. (Ali G. Macabalang)

