10 movies banned by Catholic Church

2 SHARES Share Tweet

Not all great films are embraced by the Catholic Church.

Some of them were even banned the Church due to the films’ sensitive scenes portraying so much violence, drugs and nudity.

Others may definitely not agree with the opinions of the Catholic Church. But here are 10 movies which caught the ire of the influential church, according to whatculture.com.



1) “Scarface” (1983) – “Brian De Palma’s ugly, turgid, foul-mouthed and violent movie owes little to the original and is classic only in the sense of its crude self indulgence. Perversely excessive violence.”

2) “Angels In America” (2003) – “Angels in America has flaws and numerous troubling aspects that would make many Catholic viewers unable to endure it. An unqualified recommendation is therefore difficult.”

3) “Requiem for a Dream” (2000) – “A lewd homosexual act as well as a few sexual encounters, nudity, graphic portrayal of drug addiction, some violence and recurring rough language.”

4) “Fight Club” (1999) – “A punch-drunk fantasy of macho brutality and mindless terrorism against that society before the plot self-destructs in a meaningless ending. Excessive violence, sexual encounters, nudity, rough language and profanity.”

5) “A Clockwork Orange” (1971) – “The Kubrick-Burgess message about the human right to a free will is not very new or startling…excessive violence and nudity in a sexual context.”

6) “The Good, The Bad and The Ugly” (1966) – “Directed with some class by Sergio Leone, the movie’s good is overwhelmed by the bad and the ugly.”

7) “Blow-Up” (1966) – “His cold and impersonal film, however, is unconvincing in its pessimistic vision of modern life. Nudity in a sexual context.

8) “From Russia With Love” (1963) – “Espionage thriller marred by some scenes of sadistic violence, casual sexual encounter and suggestive dialogue.”

9) “Last Tango In Paris (1972) – “Adds up to very little and the sex scenes, while not pornographic are needlessly extended and explicit.”

10) “Taxi Driver” (1976) – “Irrational violence lacks a distancing objectivity and its attempts to shock are excessively graphic in scenes of bloodshed.”

Related

comments