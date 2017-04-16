2 holdup men nabugbog

ob after they allegedly tried to rob a 23-year-old man in Tondo, Manila on Good Friday.

Police said the victim, Kenneth Balas, 23, was walking on C.M. Recto Ave. when the suspects, Noel Torres, 39, and Felix Amahan, 47, appeared and declared a holdup using a knife.



The suspects tried to take Balas’ bag but he managed to run to a nearby drugstore and asked for help, drawing the attention of bystanders in the area.

They chased the suspects and nabbed them after a few minutes. However, the suspects got the ire of the angry mob were beaten up until the police arrived.

The suspects were taken to the Manila Police District Station 2. (Analou de Vera)

