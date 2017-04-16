Loisa marks debut with concert

2 SHARES Share Tweet

Reality TV star-turned-teen idol Loisa Andalio has come a long way from being a Pinoy Big Brother housemate to becoming the latest concert performer to watch out for as she holds her first-ever solo concert at the Music Museum on April 29.

“The Loisa18: A Birthday Concert” is being produced by Star Events, an exclusive present to the multi-talented millennial teen star and a huge career milestone as she turns 18 on April 21.



“I just wanted a simple birthday celebration, to just eat out with my family. I didn’t expect that I would be given a concert on my special day, but Star Music and Star Events gave me this wonderful opportunity,” shared Loisa.

Joining Loisa in the concert as her special guest is pop-rock singer YengConstantino.

This exciting show follows the release of her first single and music video under Star Music entitled, “High School,” held last March signaling her official entry to the music scene. This revival song of Sharon Cuneta’s original 80’s hit is just one of the pop song lineups for her much-awaited debut performance.

The singer-actress first became popular in “Pinoy Big Brother: All In” in 2014. She has since become a must-see talent starring on hit TV shows “NasaanKa Nang Kailangan Kita,” “Be My Lady,” “Wansapanataym: My Hair Lady,” and “My Dear Heart.”

Related

comments